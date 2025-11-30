Previous
the full monty by koalagardens
Photo 2579

the full monty

I had to get a fair way back to capture the entire tree in the frame - the poinciana I've been showing up close this month.
30th November 2025 30th Nov 25

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Mags ace
Beautiful color!
December 5th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
A stunning tree
December 5th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
Worth getting the whole tree - so beautiful!
December 5th, 2025  
Al C ace
Love that colour
December 5th, 2025  
Marj ace
A splendid tree
December 5th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Beautiful vibrant colours
December 5th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
December 5th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
What a stunner.
December 5th, 2025  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice colour
December 5th, 2025  
