Previous
Photo 2579
the full monty
I had to get a fair way back to capture the entire tree in the frame - the poinciana I've been showing up close this month.
30th November 2025
30th Nov 25
9
5
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Views
20
Comments
9
Fav's
5
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
1st December 2025 9:12am
tree
nature
australia
poinciana
Mags
ace
Beautiful color!
December 5th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
A stunning tree
December 5th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
Worth getting the whole tree - so beautiful!
December 5th, 2025
Al C
ace
Love that colour
December 5th, 2025
Marj
ace
A splendid tree
December 5th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Beautiful vibrant colours
December 5th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful
December 5th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
What a stunner.
December 5th, 2025
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice colour
December 5th, 2025
