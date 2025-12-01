Sign up
Photo 2580
budding aggies
they are more spread out in opening this year which is great as it means I get to enjoy them longer
1st December 2025
1st Dec 25
2
0
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
1st December 2025 9:14am
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
australia
,
garden
,
agapanthus
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful !
December 5th, 2025
Liz Gooster
ace
How gorgeous they are!
December 5th, 2025
