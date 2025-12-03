Previous
striking by koalagardens
Photo 2582

striking

orchard butterfly stopped for one brief moment
3rd December 2025 3rd Dec 25

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Photo Details

JackieR ace
Clever markings to protect from predators
December 8th, 2025  
