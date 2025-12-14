Sign up
Photo 2592
waving
water dragon lifting, waving and tapping her front foot - part of communication they use
14th December 2025
14th Dec 25
2
0
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
15th December 2025 8:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
dragon
,
wildandfree
Allison Williams
ace
Great close up.
December 19th, 2025
JackieR
ace
She's well camouflaged
December 19th, 2025
