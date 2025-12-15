Previous
milkweed recovered by koalagardens
Photo 2593

milkweed recovered

the milkweed the monarch caterpillars destroyed a while back is covered in leaf and blooms again
15th December 2025 15th Dec 25

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Renee Salamon ace
Delightful
December 21st, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Nice one
December 21st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So sweet !
December 21st, 2025  
Mags ace
Gorgeous!
December 21st, 2025  
Desi
Wow. That is amazing. What gorgeous rich colours
December 21st, 2025  
Anne ace
Beautiful! Nature is amazing
December 21st, 2025  
