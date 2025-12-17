Previous
lounge lizard by koalagardens
lounge lizard

eastern water dragon flat out relaxing!
17th December 2025 17th Dec 25

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Christine Sztukowski ace
In your room
December 23rd, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Cute, but a bit scary!😱
December 23rd, 2025  
