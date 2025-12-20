Previous
living the good life by koalagardens
this web is about 5 times the size of the one yesterday and the gorgeous golden orb spider is an impressive size isn't she?
Carole Sandford ace
Super capture, I don’t feel the need to meet her though….
December 23rd, 2025  
