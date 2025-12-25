Previous
beating the xmas heat by koalagardens
beating the xmas heat

salads, cold fruits and ice cold drinks is how aussies do the day, followed by full sun protective swimming gear and lots of water fun
25th December 2025 25th Dec 25

KoalaGardens🐨

Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Diana ace
A fun shot and great way to spend the day.
December 26th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Colourful fun, do the koalas use it when no people around??
December 26th, 2025  
