Previous
the flip side by koalagardens
Photo 2610

the flip side

recently I posted a photo (in TheDarkroom) of the roots in water and was asked what plant it is, so here is the flip side
the flip: https://365project.org/thedarkroom/365/2025-12-30
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
715% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
here it is @monicac it's actually 2 different plants so they have company ;)
January 2nd, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
It’s very pretty!
January 2nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact