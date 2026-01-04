Previous
the guardian by koalagardens
the guardian

this will have been one of the tadpoles last year and now sleeps most days above my front door
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
My friend JoAnn, who loves frogs, would so enjoy having a guardian like this over her front door!
January 4th, 2026  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
January 4th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Isn't he just beautiful - so smooth and green skinned, I would have him as a guardian any day ! fav
January 4th, 2026  
