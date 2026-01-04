Sign up
Previous
Photo 2613
the guardian
this will have been one of the tadpoles last year and now sleeps most days above my front door
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
3
4
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
frog
,
australia
,
conservation
,
wildandfree
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
My friend JoAnn, who loves frogs, would so enjoy having a guardian like this over her front door!
January 4th, 2026
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
January 4th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Isn't he just beautiful - so smooth and green skinned, I would have him as a guardian any day ! fav
January 4th, 2026
