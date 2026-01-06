Sign up
Photo 2615
it's a hit!
2 magpies singing gloriously in the new bird bath I've put in a new garden area I've been making
6th January 2026
6th Jan 26
0
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6750
photos
254
followers
281
following
716% complete
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
magpie
,
wildandfree
