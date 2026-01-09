Sign up
Photo 2617
coupla sitters
galah is slang here for someone being really silly. sitting here they just look lovely, but they are great to watch in action
9th January 2026
9th Jan 26
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6757
photos
255
followers
280
following
Views
8
Fav's
1
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
10th January 2026 6:27am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
birds
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
galah
,
wildandfree
