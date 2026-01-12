Sign up
Previous
Photo 2620
Goshawk on one leg
until I got the camera to my face I was like, is that some growth on his chest? nope it's a foot lol
12th January 2026
12th Jan 26
4
4
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
12th January 2026 7:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
birds
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
goshawk
,
wildandfree
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Awesome shot! Look Ma! I can balance on one foot without putting my wings out!
January 13th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Maybe his toes are cold! Cool shot.
January 13th, 2026
Rick
ace
Great shot.
January 13th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Neat capture and natural framing
January 13th, 2026
