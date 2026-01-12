Previous
Goshawk on one leg by koalagardens
Photo 2620

Goshawk on one leg

until I got the camera to my face I was like, is that some growth on his chest? nope it's a foot lol
12th January 2026 12th Jan 26

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
717% complete

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Awesome shot! Look Ma! I can balance on one foot without putting my wings out!
January 13th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Maybe his toes are cold! Cool shot.
January 13th, 2026  
Rick ace
Great shot.
January 13th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Neat capture and natural framing
January 13th, 2026  
