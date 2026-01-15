Sign up
Photo 2623
squiggly bits
I love the tendrils on the passionfruit vine and how tightly they can curl up
15th January 2026
15th Jan 26
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Tags
nature
,
plant
,
australia
,
garden
,
vine
,
passionfruit
Maggiemae
ace
Nature is a photographic wonder! fav
January 16th, 2026
