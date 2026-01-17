Previous
Daisy with a difference by koalagardens
Photo 2625

Daisy with a difference

I'm not sure why the petals curled like this but it's like they have been in hair rollers lol
17th January 2026 17th Jan 26

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Linda Godwin
Fabulous! I love the curly petals.
January 18th, 2026  
Joanne Diochon
They are getting themselves ready for the ball. A very gorgeous colour.
January 18th, 2026  
Allison Williams
So charming.
January 18th, 2026  
narayani
Lovely colour
January 18th, 2026  
Carole Sandford
Gorgeous!
January 18th, 2026  
Corinne C
Delightful
January 18th, 2026  
Krista Marson
Haha, good description
January 18th, 2026  
