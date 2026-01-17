Sign up
Previous
Photo 2625
Daisy with a difference
I'm not sure why the petals curled like this but it's like they have been in hair rollers lol
17th January 2026
17th Jan 26
7
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6772
photos
257
followers
284
following
719% complete
2618
2619
2620
2621
2622
2623
2624
2625
3859
2622
2623
3860
3861
2624
2625
3862
Views
18
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
16th January 2026 3:53pm
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
australia
,
garden
,
daisy
Linda Godwin
Fabulous! I love the curly petals.
January 18th, 2026
Joanne Diochon
ace
They are getting themselves ready for the ball. A very gorgeous colour.
January 18th, 2026
Allison Williams
ace
So charming.
January 18th, 2026
narayani
ace
Lovely colour
January 18th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Gorgeous!
January 18th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Delightful
January 18th, 2026
Krista Marson
ace
Haha, good description
January 18th, 2026
