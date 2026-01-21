Sign up
Photo 2629
biodiversity
such a different grass to the one posted yesterday
21st January 2026
21st Jan 26
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6780
photos
259
followers
285
following
2622
2623
2624
2625
2626
2627
2628
2629
3863
2626
2627
3864
3865
2628
3866
2629
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
21st January 2026 9:17am
Tags
nature
,
grass
,
australia
Mags
ace
It looks like a kind of witchgrass! Very cool capture.
January 22nd, 2026
Leave a Comment
