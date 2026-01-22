Sign up
Previous
Photo 2630
singing out a warning
the superb fair wrens hunt in family groups and constantly call out warnings and location alerts to each other - isn't he lovely!
22nd January 2026
22nd Jan 26
2
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6781
photos
259
followers
285
following
720% complete
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
22nd January 2026 1:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
birds
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
wren
,
wildandfree
Mags
ace
Beautiful bird and capture.
January 23rd, 2026
Valerie Chesney
ace
Oh yes, he is absolutely gorgeous! Fav..
January 23rd, 2026
