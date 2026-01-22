Previous
singing out a warning by koalagardens
Photo 2630

singing out a warning

the superb fair wrens hunt in family groups and constantly call out warnings and location alerts to each other - isn't he lovely!
22nd January 2026 22nd Jan 26

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Beautiful bird and capture.
January 23rd, 2026  
Oh yes, he is absolutely gorgeous! Fav..
January 23rd, 2026  
