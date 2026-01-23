Sign up
Previous
Photo 2631
listening intently
one of the females listening to signals by family members as they feed. fairy wrens are tiny so are prey to many other birds and have to be super vigilant
23rd January 2026
23rd Jan 26
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
birds
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
wren
,
wildandfree
