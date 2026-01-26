Previous
flowers on rosemary by koalagardens
Photo 2634

flowers on rosemary

fav recipe - potatoes and sweet potatoes drizzled with olive oil, salt, smidge of garlic and juice of half an orange.
cut rest of orange into thin slices and second half of baking lay on top with generous sprinkle of fresh rosemary. mmmmm
KoalaGardens🐨

ace
Sue Cooper ace
A lovely capture of the rosemary.
Recipe sounds very tasty.
January 26th, 2026  
Linda Godwin
There are doing well,glad to see them bloom. Rosemary potatoes are delicious and make the house smell great too!
January 26th, 2026  
