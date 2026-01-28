Previous
he hears something ... by koalagardens
Photo 2636

he hears something ...

male wallaby - highly mobile ears, turning in every direction ... I was out of sight on the veranda and quite a distance so it wasn't me
28th January 2026 28th Jan 26

KoalaGardens🐨

Beryl Lloyd ace
Super shot - great hearing - do they also have great smell ability !
January 28th, 2026  
Omabluebird ace
I had to look up the difference between wallaby and kangaroo. Great shot.
January 29th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
What a great capture! Those are wonderful ears.
January 29th, 2026  
