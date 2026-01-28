Sign up
Previous
Photo 2636
he hears something ...
male wallaby - highly mobile ears, turning in every direction ... I was out of sight on the veranda and quite a distance so it wasn't me
28th January 2026
28th Jan 26
3
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
26th January 2026 5:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wallaby
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super shot - great hearing - do they also have great smell ability !
January 28th, 2026
Omabluebird
ace
I had to look up the difference between wallaby and kangaroo. Great shot.
January 29th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
What a great capture! Those are wonderful ears.
January 29th, 2026
