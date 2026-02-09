Previous
lesser wanderer by koalagardens
Photo 2648

lesser wanderer

our native cousin of the monarch which is known as the greater wanderer, but for FoR shapes
9th February 2026 9th Feb 26

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
725% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

narayani ace
Nice capture
February 10th, 2026  
Mags ace
Beautiful b&w!
February 10th, 2026  
Paula Fontanini ace
Wonderful contrast and detail...so beautiful in b/w.
February 10th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact