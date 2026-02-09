Sign up
Photo 2648
lesser wanderer
our native cousin of the monarch which is known as the greater wanderer, but for FoR shapes
9th February 2026
9th Feb 26
3
3
KoalaGardens🐨
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
6825
photos
260
followers
283
following
725% complete
Views
6
3
3
xtra
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
9th February 2026 9:29am
Tags
nature
wildlife
australia
butterfly
conservation
wildandfree
for2026
narayani
Nice capture
February 10th, 2026
Mags
Beautiful b&w!
February 10th, 2026
Paula Fontanini
Wonderful contrast and detail...so beautiful in b/w.
February 10th, 2026
