shapes of nature by koalagardens
shapes of nature

I'm always drawn in the end to the eye
10th February 2026 10th Feb 26

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Way to ooo cute
February 11th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Its little ridges stand out so clearly in b&w. Very cool!
February 11th, 2026  
howozzie ace
Great shot, posing for you, and watching you.
February 11th, 2026  
