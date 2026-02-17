Previous
natures textures by koalagardens
Photo 2656

natures textures

and a photo bomber - jumping jack ant
17th February 2026 17th Feb 26

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
Photo Details

Mags ace
Lovely light and tree textures.
February 20th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Wonderful!
February 20th, 2026  
Babs ace
My kind of photo. I love tree bark as you know
February 20th, 2026  
Al C ace
Fantastic textures and the ant is a huge bonus
February 20th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of the textures. Nice detail of the ant.
February 20th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Great light
February 20th, 2026  
