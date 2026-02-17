Sign up
Previous
Photo 2656
natures textures
and a photo bomber - jumping jack ant
17th February 2026
17th Feb 26
6
3
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
16th February 2026 8:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
australia
,
ant
,
conservation
,
wildandfree
,
for2026
Mags
ace
Lovely light and tree textures.
February 20th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Wonderful!
February 20th, 2026
Babs
ace
My kind of photo. I love tree bark as you know
February 20th, 2026
Al C
ace
Fantastic textures and the ant is a huge bonus
February 20th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the textures. Nice detail of the ant.
February 20th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Great light
February 20th, 2026
