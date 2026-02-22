Previous
FoR mood by koalagardens
FoR mood

taken in a dark room with lighting strips to provide effect
22nd February 2026 22nd Feb 26

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
Diana ace
Interesting that you took it in a darkroom, beautiful processing and painterly look.
February 23rd, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@ludwigsdiana it's a photo of a print of a painting :)
February 23rd, 2026  
