mood - nooooooooooo! by koalagardens
mood - nooooooooooo!

the bee eater gave little toss and catches with the butterfly and suddenly dropped it! it fell a bit, and then took off flying and the bird just sat their staring - I'm wondering if this is a young bird still learning lol
25th February 2026 25th Feb 26

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction.
Paul J ace
Lucky butterfly 🦋
February 25th, 2026  
Joanne Diochon ace
Maybe after he caught it he realized it wasn't the flavour of butterfly he liked? LOL
February 25th, 2026  
Mags ace
The one that got away. =)
February 25th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw ! clumsy youngster!!
February 25th, 2026  
