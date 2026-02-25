Sign up
Photo 2664
mood - nooooooooooo!
the bee eater gave little toss and catches with the butterfly and suddenly dropped it! it fell a bit, and then took off flying and the bird just sat their staring - I'm wondering if this is a young bird still learning lol
25th February 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
23rd February 2026 8:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
australia
,
conservation
,
wildandfree
,
for2026
Paul J
ace
Lucky butterfly 🦋
February 25th, 2026
Joanne Diochon
ace
Maybe after he caught it he realized it wasn't the flavour of butterfly he liked? LOL
February 25th, 2026
Mags
ace
The one that got away. =)
February 25th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw ! clumsy youngster!!
February 25th, 2026
