Photo 2667
mood - market day!
this is some perennial spinach I pot up and have for sale on my stall at the markets
28th February 2026
28th Feb 26
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction.
Tags
australia
,
for2026
Jack
perennial spinach.. had to google this one :)
February 28th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very intriguing
February 28th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@mystery
this one is brazilian spinach, it's so hardy and I eat loads of it
February 28th, 2026
