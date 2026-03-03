Previous
carrots anyone? by koalagardens
Photo 2670

carrots anyone?

I buy these at the farmers market - they look a bit rough, but they have like 3 times the taste of supermarket carrots.
3rd March 2026 3rd Mar 26

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
Lou Ann ace
Great shot of them. I bet they are delicious since they are home grown.
March 4th, 2026  
