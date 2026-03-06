Previous
prettiest blue by koalagardens
Photo 2673

prettiest blue

plumbago are one of my fav blue flowers
6th March 2026 6th Mar 26

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
732% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jack
The frame fits the picture... all that blue looks good. Focus also great, as you can see the drops on the flowers. Fav
March 8th, 2026  
haskar ace
Amazing colour.
March 8th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Gorgeous capture!
March 8th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So so pretty - a delightful blue ! fav
March 8th, 2026  
tina (arayofsrqsun)
Love this blue!
March 8th, 2026  
Kathy ace
Wonderful close up. The petals look as if they are made out of a lovely soft fabric in the way they drape.
March 8th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Stunning blues
March 8th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact