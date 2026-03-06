Sign up
Previous
Photo 2673
prettiest blue
plumbago are one of my fav blue flowers
6th March 2026
6th Mar 26
7
5
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
7
Fav's
5
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
8th March 2026 10:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
australia
,
garden
,
rainbow-2026
Jack
The frame fits the picture... all that blue looks good. Focus also great, as you can see the drops on the flowers. Fav
March 8th, 2026
haskar
ace
Amazing colour.
March 8th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Gorgeous capture!
March 8th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So so pretty - a delightful blue ! fav
March 8th, 2026
tina (arayofsrqsun)
Love this blue!
March 8th, 2026
Kathy
ace
Wonderful close up. The petals look as if they are made out of a lovely soft fabric in the way they drape.
March 8th, 2026
Beverley
ace
Stunning blues
March 8th, 2026
