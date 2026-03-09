Previous
rainbow shapes week 2 by koalagardens
rainbow shapes week 2

I've decided to use vinyl album covers this week to create my rainbow shapes - Ringo Starr seemed a good starting point
9th March 2026

KoalaGardens

@koalagardens
Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction.
Allison Williams ace
Great idea! Looking forward to your selections.
March 9th, 2026  
