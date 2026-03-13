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Photo 2680
blue shapes
I wonder if anyone knows this album? It is probably one of my fondly remembered albums because my sister won it in 1972 and I became fascinated with it. I still feel a similar fascination when I play it today!
13th March 2026
13th Mar 26
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KoalaGardens🐨
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@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
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Maggiemae
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An album? Was it a cover? Maybe a piece of music because you say you played it!
March 14th, 2026
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