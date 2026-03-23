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Previous
Photo 2690
filling the frame
a little of the section of red salvia in one of my gardens
23rd March 2026
23rd Mar 26
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KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
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Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
16th March 2026 8:27am
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nature
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australia
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garden
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salvia
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rainbow-2026
Corinne C
ace
Striking plant!
March 24th, 2026
Lesley
ace
Wow, so vibrant
March 24th, 2026
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