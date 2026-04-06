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seedlings in newspaper pots by koalagardens
Photo 2704

seedlings in newspaper pots

basil and chrysanthemums in this batch for my one subject project
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
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