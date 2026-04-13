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Previous
Photo 2709
making paper pots
this is the little tool - 1. cut paper strips. 2. roll up with the tool. 3. crimp the base in the tool base
tada done
13th April 2026
13th Apr 26
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KoalaGardens🐨
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@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
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30-shots2026
eDorre
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Very cool! Thanks for sharing-neat story shots
April 13th, 2026
Diana
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That is so amazing, did you see how these were made, or was it your own idea? It is brilliant :-)
April 13th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
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@ludwigsdiana
I did a search to see if it was cheap to buy some paper pots and found this tool to make my own and thought, oh this is perfect as it's easy to get loads of free newspaper (you can go to anywhere that sells newspaper and get free, the papers that didn't sell from the previous day)
April 13th, 2026
narayani
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Clever!
April 13th, 2026
Tia
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What a neat little tool!
April 13th, 2026
Zilli~
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Cool, very ecolo!
April 13th, 2026
Babs
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So interesting what a fabulous tool. So easy to use. You have got quite a production line going here
April 13th, 2026
Brigette
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so much crafting
April 13th, 2026
JackieR
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I use baked bean tins to wrap the paper around. No idea there was a handy dandy tool available
April 13th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
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@30pics4jackiesdiamond
how did you create a secure base that held together?
April 13th, 2026
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