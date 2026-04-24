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Previous
Photo 2722
Buds opening
I recently showed one of these lovely native cuttings in the greenhouse as new buds. The first flowers are opening now - common arm is cats whiskers
24th April 2026
24th Apr 26
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KoalaGardens🐨
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@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
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xtra
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Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
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24th April 2026 7:16am
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30-shots2026
Harry J Benson
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April 25th, 2026
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