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Buds opening by koalagardens
Photo 2722

Buds opening

I recently showed one of these lovely native cuttings in the greenhouse as new buds. The first flowers are opening now - common arm is cats whiskers
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
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Harry J Benson ace
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April 25th, 2026  
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