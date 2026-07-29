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Previous
Photo 2790
aim high
lady bug on a milkweed leaf
29th July 2026
29th Jul 26
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KoalaGardens🐨
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@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
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Photo Details
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13
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6
Fav's
5
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
27th July 2026 3:27pm
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Susan
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And after reaching the top... Very nice capture.
July 31st, 2026
Brigette
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this is really delightful - where will she go next!!
July 31st, 2026
Harry J Benson
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Nice composition and DoF
July 31st, 2026
LManning (Laura)
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So good!
July 31st, 2026
amyK
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Excellent shot; love the minimalist composition
July 31st, 2026
Joanne Diochon
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It’s a striped one! Usually see ones with dots.
July 31st, 2026
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