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aim high by koalagardens
Photo 2790

aim high

lady bug on a milkweed leaf
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
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Susan ace
And after reaching the top... Very nice capture.
July 31st, 2026  
Brigette ace
this is really delightful - where will she go next!!
July 31st, 2026  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice composition and DoF
July 31st, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
So good!
July 31st, 2026  
amyK ace
Excellent shot; love the minimalist composition
July 31st, 2026  
Joanne Diochon ace
It’s a striped one! Usually see ones with dots.
July 31st, 2026  
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