2 / 365
2021Jan2-Steam-1
2nd January 2021
2nd Jan 21
KodiParker
@kodiparkergmailcom
New to 365 Project. I am an amateur photographer. I enjoy photographing wildlife and abandoned subjects. My 2021 resolution is to improve my photography.
KodiParker
I noticed the steam rising from a wooden mushroom in my garden. Unfortunately, I was unable to get a good shot of it, but was able to catch it rising from the fence post.
January 3rd, 2021
