2021Jan2-Steam-1 by kodiparkergmailcom
2 / 365

2021Jan2-Steam-1

2nd January 2021 2nd Jan 21

KodiParker

@kodiparkergmailcom
New to 365 Project. I am an amateur photographer. I enjoy photographing wildlife and abandoned subjects. My 2021 resolution is to improve my photography.
0% complete

Photo Details

KodiParker
I noticed the steam rising from a wooden mushroom in my garden. Unfortunately, I was unable to get a good shot of it, but was able to catch it rising from the fence post.
January 3rd, 2021  
