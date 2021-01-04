Previous
2021Jan4-making bread-1 by kodiparkergmailcom
4 / 365

2021Jan4-making bread-1

Sour dough loaf has been baked. New recipe didn't rise as much as we would have liked. We will have to see if it is hard as a brick when we cut into it. More starter is just waiting to be used.
4th January 2021 4th Jan 21

KodiParker

@kodiparkergmailcom
New to 365 Project. I am an amateur photographer. I enjoy photographing wildlife and abandoned subjects. My 2021 resolution is to improve my photography.
