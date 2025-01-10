Santa strikes back

Moments before a power outage, my family witnessed a crime scene unfold with our dolls who seem to have a mind of their own. Skinny Santa, hangry and coming down from his Christmas cookie sugar rush, had enough of Charlie, who had him in a triangle choke just moments earlier. In a fit of anger, he rushed into the kitchen, grabbed a knife, and slain him dead in Georgia's first snow of the year. An elf gently embraces Charlie’s neck, comforting him as he takes his last breaths. God willing, we can resurrect him. Santa’s currently in time-out.





