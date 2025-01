Drip-drop

As a whee ol' Southern belle, this picture captures a phenomenon I see non-often! Mini-icicles hung from most things, including our backyard string lights, telephone wires, and.. tree branches! Here, I played with the manual focus for the first time and like how the background is semi-blurred. I'd love to learn how to capture the movement of the water dripping from the ice as it melted, but that may beyond me for now. Regardless, a happy snow day.