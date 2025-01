Table for two

My boyfriend lives in an old warehouse out in Columbus, GA and upon exploring its corridors, I happened upon this large concrete room! Quite empty besides a few plants here and there, but this table struck me beneath the lamp-light. The blue table and chair legs felt straight out of a dollhouse, and it was lovely seeing them bring color to a gray place. I loved the symmetry in this photo, but boy is it hard to take a straight photo with a shaky hand.