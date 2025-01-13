Previous
Trees see all things by kohare6
4 / 365

Trees see all things

This tree had a little knob in it with streaks of red reminding me of the veins in one's eye. It's right by the entrance of our apartment, and I'm comforted knowing it's watching over the residents. Trees see all things, indeed, I'm convinced.
13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

Kira

@kohare6
A girl who was recently gifted her mother's old camera. Aiming to capture the things, moments, and people I find especially pretty and collect them...
