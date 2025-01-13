Sign up
4 / 365
Trees see all things
This tree had a little knob in it with streaks of red reminding me of the veins in one's eye. It's right by the entrance of our apartment, and I'm comforted knowing it's watching over the residents. Trees see all things, indeed, I'm convinced.
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
Kira
@kohare6
A girl who was recently gifted her mother's old camera. Aiming to capture the things, moments, and people I find especially pretty and collect them...
Views
1
365
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
13th January 2025 5:30am
tree
