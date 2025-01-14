Previous
Gothic cigarette by kohare6
5 / 365

Gothic cigarette

We feasted in celebration at a restaurant reminiscent of the basement of a sea-faring vessel. Jazz, old wooden walls, piano-key stairs, celebrity portraits. I felt fine alright. Upon exiting, the full moon shone so brightly by this church. We snuck our way up to the top of a parking garage, and I was hoping to create a series of moody light sources with the moon, church windows, and pocket lighter. Night photography has proven quite difficult thus far, but I hope to catch a little less glare next time.
14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

Kira

@kohare6
A girl who was recently gifted her mother's old camera. Aiming to capture the things, moments, and people I find especially pretty and collect them...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

