Creek bubbles

I explored a new park today, which was quite lovely, and I spent most of the day taking pictures of water. Perhaps a new favorite subject of mine. I love the transparency, air bubbles, reflections, and movement. While I caught some more active falls from the river, I was taken by the orange sediment here that shown through the bottom of the creek. I think it contrasts the foamy white clusters of bubbles nicely. This may be one of my favorite shots so far.