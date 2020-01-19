Previous
Zezelj Bridge by koiko
4 / 365

Zezelj Bridge


The Zezel Bridge in Novi Sad, Serbia, restored.
19th January 2020 19th Jan 20

Ildiko Otasevic

@koiko
Fizicar, informaticar, zaljubljenik u prirodu, zivotinje, decu ... nedavno sam penzionisana i moja nova okupacija je fotografisanje. Nekada sam i sama izradjivala crno bele fotografije,...
