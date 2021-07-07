Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 434
The glass wall of the Plaza
Today’s other photo was taken with the help of the 15 degree tilted glass wall of this Plaza!
7th July 2021
7th Jul 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
1850
photos
112
followers
69
following
118% complete
View this month »
427
428
429
430
431
432
433
434
Latest from all albums
375
433
1016
1017
376
1018
1019
434
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
365 Connecting
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
7th July 2021 11:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
moni kozi
ace
Cool! I wonder if birds smash into it.
July 8th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close