Previous
Next
Church of St. Margaret by kork
Photo 477

Church of St. Margaret

This small church was built for the residents of the MÁV site.
Thank you so much for your viewing and comments!
19th February 2022 19th Feb 22

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
130% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise