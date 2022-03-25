Previous
The windows will also open slowly by kork
Photo 485

The windows will also open slowly

Thank you so much for your viewing and comments!
25th March 2022 25th Mar 22

Korcsog Károly

Lesley ace
Fabulous focus on the blossoms
March 25th, 2022  
Suzanne ace
I like that point of view. The blossoms are beautiful framing the window.
March 25th, 2022  
