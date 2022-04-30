Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 492
pianissimo.....
The conductor now indicates that he is very quiet! I looked in the "sheet music". I didn't understand!
Thank you so much for your viewing and comments!
30th April 2022
30th Apr 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
2225
photos
139
followers
79
following
134% complete
View this month »
485
486
487
488
489
490
491
492
Latest from all albums
1262
491
1263
428
1264
429
492
1265
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Connecting
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
30th April 2022 11:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Esther Rosenberg
ace
I had to enlarge it and peak to the musics sheet. How interesting and different.
April 30th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close