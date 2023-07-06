Previous
Someone is looking down on me! 😟 by kork
Someone is looking down on me! 😟

The statue can be seen on the roof of the Budapest Opera House
Thanks for viewing and comments!
6th July 2023 6th Jul 23

Korcsog Károly

Ellen Bogenschutz
Judging or protector?
July 10th, 2023  
