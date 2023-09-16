Previous
Take-off only in the back! by kork
Boarding the vehicle was only possible through the rear door. The ticket inspector was sitting in the back. You had to pass in front of it and change tickets.
Thanks for viewing and comments!
16th September 2023 16th Sep 23

Korcsog Károly

Diana ace
How perfect it looks and sounds right too. Beautifully captured.
September 18th, 2023  
